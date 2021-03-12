NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Hurricanes, Avs, Stars, Oilers, Kings, Canadiens, Preds, Sens, Pens and Jets

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward Ondrej Kase skated on his own yesterday wearing a tinted visor.

John Vogl: A source is saying that the injury for Buffalo Sabres Jack Eichel is neck-related.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres coach Ralph Krueger confirms that Eichel went out of state to be further evaluated. He’ll be out a minimum of seven to 10 days.

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that Vincent Trocheck will be re-evaluated later this week.

Brind’Amour on Teuvo Teravainen before last night’s game: “He can skate and do some things. We’re still monitoring that. He’s obviously not playing tonight, and I’m not sure he’s any time soon, either.”

Chip Alexander: Brind’Amour adds that Teravainen remains out indefinitely. He won’t be back until his concussion symptoms are gone.

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said they gave defenseman Cale Makar the day off.

Defensemen Bowen Byram, Conor Timmins, and Dennis Gilbert, and forward J.T. Compher took part in the optional skate but won’t be available tonight.

Adrian Dater: A source who is close to Conor Timmins said that he’ll be fine and that it’s not a long-term thing.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz returned to the lineup.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom will have surgery later this month.

Dennis Bernstein: From the LA Kings PR. Goaltender Jonathan Quick didn’t travel with the team and is still day-to-day. Goaltender Cal Petersen remains in COVID protocol and didn’t travel with the team to Colorado. Jaret Anderson-Dolan traveled with the team.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot headed back to Montreal for further evaluation.

Eric Engels: It appeared that Chiarot injured his hand during a fight with J.T. Miller on Wednesday night.

Nashville Preds PR: The Predators have put defenseman Roman Josi (upper-body) and forward Brad Richardson (lower-body) on the IR.

Murray Pam: Ottawa Senators forward Colin White is listed as day-to-day. Forward Ryan Dzingel will be a game-time decision tonight.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Marino missed last night’s game. He was given a maintenance day on Wednesday but took part in yesterday’s morning skate.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Jets have put defenseman Nathan Beaulieu on the IR.