NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Avs, Stars, Oilers, Sens, Preds, Devils, Leafs, Canucks and Golden Knights

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that forward Vincent Trocheck is week-to-week.

Goaltender Petr Mrazek has had the pins removed from his thumb and has been cleared to return: “Now it’s a matter of him being comfortable.”

Waddell said that they held Warren Foegele out of Tuesday’s game as a precaution.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar expects that defenseman Bowen Byram and forward J.T. Compher should be available today. There is the chance that defenseman Cale Makar is ready to return as well.

Frank Seravalli: Over the past week Dallas Stars Tyler Seguin (hip) and goaltender Ben Bishop (Knee) resumed skating. They are both on a timeline to return to the lineup in three-to-five weeks.

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers activated Zack Kassian from the LTIR.

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators’ waiver claim of Anton Forsberg was made as there is still no timetable on goaltender Matt Murray. Marcus Hogberg‘s lower-body injury has been coming along slowly.

Bruce Garrioch: Murray is listed as day-to-day and they hope to have him back on the ice shortly.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators goaltender Joey Daccord had to be helped off the ice due to a leg injury.

Nashville Predators: The Predators have activated goaltender Juuse Saros from the IR and reassigned goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo to the taxi squad.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier had surgery on Monday to repair a frontal sinus fracture and is expected to be out for three weeks.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds (broken wrist) didn’t sound optimistic about returning for either of their games on Friday and Saturday. He added: “If they allow me to go, maybe I’ll be able to go.”

Elliotte Friedman: Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Motte returned to the lineup. He’s been out since February 6th.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner returned to the lineup last night, backing up Marc-Andre Fleury. Forwards Alex Tuch and Chandler Stephenson were not in the lineup last night.