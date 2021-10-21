NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Blackhawks, Oilers, Canadiens, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Pens Lightning and Canucks

Boston Bruins: Forward Nick Foligno left last night’s game early with an upper-body injury.

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks forward Mike Hardman won’t play tonight due to a head laceration. Coach Jeremy Colliton is deciding if Dylan Strome will get into the lineup or if it will be someone else.

TSN: Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. During the second period on Tuesday, teammate Devin Shore fell on Smith’s left leg.

: The Oilers put Mike Smith on the IR and recall goaltender Stuart Skinner. Tom Gazzola: Smith could be out for at least a week.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said that defenseman Shea Weber hasn’t had any surgery since the end of last season and that he won’t be back this season.

Bergevin when asked if thinks Weber could return to playing one day: “it’s a longshot.”

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff when asked if defenseman Ty Smith will be available for tonight’s game against Washington: “No … wait, I shouldn’t say no. He may be available.”

Arthur Staples: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that Andres Lee is “probable” for tonight.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant is hopeful that forward Kaapo Kakko will be back next week when his IR time is up. Kakko is with the team but is not skating yet. Gallant said, “It’s going to be close.”

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Todd Reirden said that Mark Friedman is listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Cap Friendly: “Tampa placing Kucherov on LTIR and upping their Salary pool by $9.5M does not mean that they can go out and acquire active players totaling that amount. They would need to get back under that amount once he’s ready to return, which sounds like it could be in a few weeks. But…

What Tampa could do with that space is acquire a player who is currently injured and also LTI eligible, and who won’t be back for the regular season.

Tampa could fit such a player under the cap, place them on LTI, and then activate them in the postseason when there is no cap.”

TSN: Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green doesn’t expect defenseman Quinn Hughes to be out long with an undisclosed injury.

Thomas Drance: Coach Green didn’t give an update on Hughes and would only say “we’ll see tomorrow.”