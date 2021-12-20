NHL Injury Updates and In and Out of COVID Protocol

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that goaltender Dustin Tokarski is skating but there is no timetable for his return.

Forward Drake Caggiula practice and goaltender Craig Anderson was on the ice as well.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres forward Alex Tuch could return tonight as coach Don Granato said “He’s ready to go.”

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild forward Jordan Greenway left practice early yesterday, received some treatment and his status for tonight is not known.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri missed yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Brian Boyle remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point practiced in a no-contact jersey but is getting closer to returning from his shoulder injury that has kept him out this past month. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Forward Nikita Kucherov is practicing and on track to return early- to mid-January.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone missed yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Samantha Pell: The Washington Capitals put Tom Wilson on the IR retroactive to December 10th.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Winnipeg Jets have put forward Blake Wheeler on the LTIR.

In and out of COVID protocol

Carolina Hurricanes: Forward Stefan Noesen was placed in COVID protocol.

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forwards Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic and defenseman Gabriel Carlsson in COVID protocol.

Detroit Red Wings: Forwards Sam Gagner, Pius Suter and Joe Veleno and assistant video coach Jeff Weintraub were put in COVID protocol.

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings put forward Phillip Danault in COVID protocol.

New York Islanders: New York Islanders have put forward Matt Martin and defenseman Robin Salo in the COVID protocol.

Bob Condor: The Seattle Kraken have placed defenseman Carson Soucy in COVID protocol.

Samantha Pell: The Washington Capitals have placed T.J. Oshie in COVID protocol.

Samantha Pell: The Capitals activated Garnet Hathaway from COVID protocol.

Capitals PR: Capitals forward Michael Sgarbossa was put in COVID protocol.