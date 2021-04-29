NHL Injury Updates: Avalanche, Penguins, Blues and Canucks

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that defenseman Bowen Byram suffered a setback to his upper-body injury and it’s not related to his time that he was on the COVID protocol list. Bednar added that when he’s ready to play, they’ll get him into a few AHL games first.

Rick Sadowski of NHL.com: The Avalanche could get Philipp Grubauer, Mikko Rantanen and Joonas Donskoi back in the lineup on Friday, All were on, and have since been removed from the COVID protocol list. Grubauer has been out since April 14th and started skating on Tuesday.

“Trying to build him back up to be able to be the starter for us, hopefully Friday,” Bednar said. “He’s on the ice today for the first time. He’s been in the building with us for three or four days working out and working on his conditioning, strengthening of his groins and abdomen and everything he needs to do.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that Evgeni Malkin has been fully cleared for contact.

“Geno participated full contact today in practice. Freddy Gaudreau did the same. Tans skated with the taxi squad before practice today and is making progress. They’ll all travel with us.”

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko wasn’t ready to last night.

Lou Korac: Blues coach Craig Berube said that there is a possibility that Parayko plays tonight.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green on Thatcher Demko‘s injury yesterday before their game: “It had nothing to do with COVID. He tweaked something in the morning, and he’s more than ready to play tonight.”