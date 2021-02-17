NHL Injury Updates: Avs, Kings, Wild, Predators, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Penguins and Golden Knights

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said that Gabriel Landeskog, Tyson Jost and Kiefer Sherwood will be back at their next practice.

Adrian Dater: Avs defenseman Cale Makar (upper-body) missed last night’s game.

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings have activated defenseman Matt Roy from the IR.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon skated yesterday and could be back at practice today if he feels okay this morning. He’s been out with an upper-body injury.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators GM David Poile said that Ryan Johansen is questionable for their next game in Columbus.

Next week their injured players are likely to start returning: Johansen, Mattias Ekholm, Brad Richardson, Luca Sbisa and Mathieu Olivier.

New Jersey Devils: Devils defenseman Ryan Murray missed last night’s game with an illness.

Amanda Stein: Murray’s illness is not COVID related according to the Devils. He isn’t on the COVID absence list.

Andrew Gross of Newsday: The New York Islanders activated forward Anthony Beauvillier from the IR. He had missed the past nine games with a lower-body injury. Leo Komarov was moved to their taxi squad to make space.

New York Rangers: Defenseman Jacob Trouba left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (lower-body) and K’Andre Miller (upper-body) weren’t in the lineup last night.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Panarin was “really close” to be able to play last night. Miller is real close as well.

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have activated defenseman Marcus Pettersson from the IR.

Justin Emerson of the Las Vegas Sun: Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Shea Theodore returned to the lineup after missing three games.

Goaltender Robin Lehner remains out with an upper-body injury.