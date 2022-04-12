NHL Injury Updates: Avs, Oilers, Kings, Rangers, Blues, Maple Leafs, Canucks and Golden Knights

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington has missed the past five games with an upper-body injury but has said he’s “ready to go and available.”

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Gabriel Landeskog isn’t skating yet but they still expect him back by the playoffs.

Peter Baugh: Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri and defenseman Ryan Murray skated before practice and are not 100 percent.

Tom Gazzola: Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi missed practice with a stomach issue. He will be traveling with the team though.

LA Kings: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty had wrist surgery yesterday and is done for the season. He is expected to be ready for training camp.

Pierre LeBrun: The Kings are in the playoff race and Doughty had been hoping to avoid the surgery until after the season and get back into games but it didn’t work out for him.

Nick Alberga: Have been hearing that Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is done for the season due to a lower-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood will take part in their morning skate today. The last time he was on the ice with teammates was January 19th.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Girard Gallant said they’ll find out soon is forward Filip Chytil gets clearance to play tonight.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward MacKenzie MacEachern isn’t traveling with the team on their two-game road trip because of an upper-body injury.

Lou Korac: Blues coach Craig Berube said that defenseman Torey Krug and forward Tyler Bozak are “getting close” and are going on their road trip.

Berube when asked if there is a chance that one or both could play tonight: “There’s a chance one (will play) .”

When asked if it was Krug, Berube said: “Maybe, I don’t know yet. I’ve got to decide.”

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was given a maintenance day yesterday. Forward Wayne Simmonds is dealing with an illness.

Mark Masters: Coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Jack Campbell isn’t 100 percent yet and Erik Kallgren will get the start tonight. Campbell’s issue isn’t connected to the rib injury that kept him out before. They are just giving him so extra rest and no reason to push him.

David Alter: Keefe said that defenseman Jake Muzzin isn’t 100 percent and his issue isn’t related to the concussion he just came back from. He expects him to be back in the lineup in the next game.

Mark Masters: Keefe said that forward Ondrej Kase has been diagnosed with a concussion. There is no timetable on when he could return to the lineup.

Terry Koshan: Keefe on defenseman Rasmus Sandin: “There’s no timeline. He seems to be progressing well, but he is still a ways away. I don’t know that he’s going to be available before the regular season ends. If anything, I suspect it would not be until that final week.”

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Bourdeau said that forward Tanner Pearson remains out with an upper-body injury and added: “He’s not going to be playing, I’d say, this week.”

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that Mark Stone will be a game-time decision tonight.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights forward Mattias Janmark missed practice yesterday as he was at the dentist.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights coach DeBoer said that Nic Hague, Brett Howden, William Carrier and Laurent Brossoit won’t travel with the team on their three-game road trip.