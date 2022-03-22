NHL Injury Updates: Avs, Oilers, Kings, Rangers, Flyers, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, and More

Buffalo Sabres: Forward John Hayden has been put in COVID protocol.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that goaltender Elvis Merzlikins will be out for a bit with a back issue.

Puck Pedia: The Dallas Stars have placed goaltender Braden Holtby on the LTIR.

Jack Michaels: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said that they expected Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to return on Thursday.

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings injury update.

Viktor Arvidsson/Tobias Bjornfot – may practice this week

Brendan Lemieux – 1 wk out from practice

Dustin Brown/Andreas Athanasiou – not scheduled to skate soon

Drew Doughty – need to reassess “a ways away” from return

Mikey Anderson – gone 6-8 wks from time of injury

Matt Roy – hopefully on ice by week end

Arthur Staple: New York Rangers coach Chris Drury said that Kaapo Kakko and Kevin Rooney will be out for the rest of the month. The Rangers are hopeful that they can return in early April.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that defenseman Ryan Ellis will be out for the remainder of the season. They haven’t decided yet if he’ll have surgery.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks acting GM Joe Will said that they ‘dodged a bullet’ after getting the CT scan results for Jonathan Dahlen. “It’s a traumatic injury. They were (checking) for broken bones and structural damage.” Dahlen will be out days and not weeks.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said the defenseman Rasmus Sandin will be out for the foreseeable future and will be put on the IR.

Luke Fox: Maple Leaf coach Sheldon Keefe on forward Ondrej Kase: “He’s doing really well. He’s feeling good. In fact, he himself was pushing to get back in the game night.” Give his history, the Leafs medical staff is being cautious.

Vegas Golden Knights: Forward Michael Amadio and defenseman Zach Whitecloud missed last night’s game as they are in COVID protocol.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said that forward Cole Perfetti developed a second ailment while rehabbing the first one.