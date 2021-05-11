NHL Injury Updates: Avs, Panthers, Blues, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights and Jets

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon was able to return to the lineup last night.

George Richards: Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe returned to the lineup. Forwards Sam Bennett and Patric Hornqvist missed last night’s game.

Florida Panthers: Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said that Bennett’s injury isn’t serious and that he’s out day-to-day. Quenneville said the same for defenseman Brandon Montour.

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug returned to the lineup.

Lightning Radio: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ondrej Palat is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh and Victor Hedman remain out.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Zach Hyman and Riley Nash both practiced in regular jerseys. Last week they were wearing no-contact jerseys.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said that Peyton Krebs will be out indefinitely with a broken jaw.

Missing last night’s game with injuries included Alec Martinez, Max Pacioretty, Ryan Reaves and Tomas Nosek.

The Golden Knights dressed only 10 forwards and five defensemen because of injuries and their salary cap situation.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk practiced yesterday but did not play with a minor injury. Defenseman Tucker Poolman also didn’t play.

Coach Paul Maurice said that if it were a playoff game, both would have been in the lineup.