NHL Injury Updates: Blue Jackets, Oilers, Red Wings, Predators, Devils, Lightning, and Canucks

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blues Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski requires surgery and will be out for the rest of the season. He’ll have surgery next week to repair an abdominal hernia.

Edmonton Oilers: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said that forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won’t be in the lineup tonight. They are hopeful that he’ll be ready for next weekend.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that forward Bobby Ryan has an upper-body injury and is done for the season. He could require surgery.

Helene St. James: Red Wings coach Blashill said that forwards Robby Fabbri and Sam Gagner will be out on Saturday.

Ansar Khan: Blashill added that Fabbri could be out Monday as well.

Ansar Khan: Blashill said that forward Tyler Bertuzzi hasn’t practiced yet but his upper-body injury is progressing. He’s been out since January 30th. They hope that he can start practicing soon. They are not ruling him out for the season.

Nashville Predators PR: Predators forward Eeli Tolvanen (lower-body) and defenseman Dante Fabbro (upper-body) are both listed as week-to-week.

Forward Mathieu Olivier will be out for four to six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Forward Filip Forsberg was put on the IR.

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that Nico Hischier is very close to returning. One more visit with the doctor and one more practice and he could be ready to go.

Amanda Stein: Devils coach Ruff said that forward Nathan Bastian has resumed skating.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jon Cooper didn’t have an update on forward Steven Stamkos: “I’d say he’s questionable for game.”

Bryan Burns: Coach Cooper they are hopeful that defenseman Jan Rutta will be able to return to the lineup before the end of the season.

Kevin Woodley of NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning on Elias Pettersson’s injury.