NHL Injury Updates: Blue Jackets, Stars, Devils, Rangers, Flyers, Lightning and the Maple Leafs

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Emil Bemstrom is out four to six weeks with an oblique strain.

Dan Rosen: Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg didn’t come back out for the third period last night due to ‘soreness.’ It looked like he injured his left leg in the first period and tried to play through it. He will be re-evaluated today.

Dan Rosen: Stars goaltender Braden Holtby left in the third period of last night’s game with dehydration. He received an IV after leaving. Holtby realized in the second period and tried to hydrate during the second period intermission.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that if all goes well, defenseman Damon Severson should be available for Game 2.

Amanda Stein: Devils goaltender Jonathan Bernier is feeling better but not sure if he’ll be able to go for their season opener.

Amanda Stein: Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood likely isn’t available for their season opener.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Sammy Blais missed last night’s game and is listed as day-to-day.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Patrick Brown has been placed in COVID protocol.

Defenseman Nick Seeler and forwards Jackson Cates and Max Willman were recalled.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis is good to go tonight. Ristolainen’s status is not known yet.

Jordan Hall: Flyers forward Kevin Hayes is still recovering from his abdominal surgery. He is skating.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian will be out for four to six weeks with a lower-body injury. Defenseman Andrej Sustr was recalled.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek left last night’s game with a groin injury.