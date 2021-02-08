NHL Injury Updates: Blue Jackets, Stars, Oilers, Flyers, Blues, Maple Leafs, and Capitals

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets Elvis Merzlikins is out with a lower-body injury.

Matthews DeFranks: Dallas Stars forward Alexander Radulov missed yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have activated goaltender Mike Smith from the LTIR.

Their LTIR pool has been reduced by $1.5 million and is now at $3.8 million.

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have activated Sean Couturier from the IR.

Chris Pinkert of NHL.com: St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas broke his thumb on Thursday and will be out for four to six weeks.

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have activated defenseman Robert Bortuzzo from the IR.

St. Louis Blues: The Blues had put forward Tyler Bozak on the IR on Saturday.

Elliotte Friedman: Have been hearing that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds could miss six weeks.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that both Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov remain on the COVID protocol list but both players have started working out.

J.J. Regan: Capitals forward T.J. Oshie is out with an upper-body injury.

Samantha Pell: Capitals forward Lars Eller returned the lineup.