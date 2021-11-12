NHL Injury Updates: Avs, Blue Jackets, Wings, Predators, Devils, Rangers, Sens, Flyers, Pens, Blues, Leafs and Knights

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram will be re-evaluated this morning for a possible concussion according to coach Jared Bednar.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach Brad Larsen said forward Max Domi still have to clear some things before being able to return.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that defenseman Troy Stecher will take the next few weeks to see how his injury heals. Surgery could become an option.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki returned from his upper-body injury last night.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Alexandre Carrier missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said forward Filip Chytil (upper-body) was on the ice before practice. It was the first time he was back on the ice since suffering his injury on Saturday.

Suns Communications: Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub left last night’s game early with an upper-body injury.

Olivia Reiner: Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said that they are “optimistic” that defenseman Ryan Ellis will play on Saturday against the Stars. Ellis won’t be available tonight against the Hurricanes.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson left last night’s game early.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on forward Brayden Schenn: “He’s skating. He’s not doing a lot with the puck or anything, but he’s skating, so that’s a good sign. Other than that, he’s day to day right now. We’ll keep skating him here and hopefully he keeps improving every day until he’s ready to get in there and play.”

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward John Tavares is day-to-day with a lower-body injury,

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone was out with the team for their morning skate. He was an extra defenseman. He’s not an option to play yet.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Max Pacioretty is no longer wearing his walking boot. He’s able to put weight on his broken foot.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud has been on the ice but doesn’t have full use of his hand. He still has a ways to go after his surgery.

David Schoen: Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick is “making some progress” according to Pete DeBoer.

Greg Wyshynski: Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel will have this artificial disc replacement surgery today at the Rocky Mountain Spine Clinic.

Eichel will stay in Denver for three weeks for observation. After that, he’ll spend the majority of the rehab in Vegas. It is still a three month timeframe.

Jesse Granger: Coach DeBoer on defenseman Alec Martinez: “Ugly, ugly cut. I don’t have an exact number in the stitches, but I had heard over 50.”