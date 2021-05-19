NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Avalanche, Red Wings, Islanders, Penguins, Golden Knights and Capitals

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that defenseman Jeremy Lauzon will remain out for Game 3 with an upper-body injury.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram has received clearance to return to the lineup.

Coach Jared Bednar: “I guess he’s an option whenever we want to use him.”

Ansar Khan of MLive: Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin is expected to be ready for the start of next season according to GM Steve Yzerman. His upper-body injury doesn’t require surgery.

“He’s recovering,” Yzerman said. “We expect him to make a full recovery from his injury. He’s being monitored. They’re very cautious in the approach, but right now he’s kind of in a rest period and healing before he’ll get into training again. “If we were playing today, he wouldn’t be cleared to play, but we expect him to be ready to go once the season starts.”

Yzerman said that forward Tyler Bertuzzi had back surgery on April 30th and should be ready for the start of next season.

“He’s somewhat limited in what he’s doing, but he comes in and seems to be doing well,” Yzerman said. “He’s very upbeat and positive. We expect him to be full steam ahead in September. It’s just a slow process after the surgery and gradually ramp things up. We don’t expect any complications along the way. It’s just a very deliberate, methodical rehab process.”

Wes Crosby: New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov returned to the lineup last night and started Game 2.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin wasn’t able to go last night. Defenseman Brian Dumoulin was able to play.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty is still not ready to return to the lineup.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov were both on the ice for the Capitals optional skate.

Coach Peter Laviolette said that forward Lars Eller and goaltender Vitek Vanecek are both day-to-day.

Defenseman Zdeno Chara and forward Daniel Sprong took yesterday off.

Samantha Pell: Kuznetsov and Samsonov will be traveling with the team to Boston.