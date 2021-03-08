NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Avalanche, Stars, Red Wings, Rangers, Penguins and Lightning

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on defenseman Brandon Carlo: “I texted Brandon this morning and he’s feeling better. He’s going to be out for a while, but he’s feeling better.”

Amalie Benjamin: Cassidy said that Carlo will be out a while and didn’t want to put a timeline on it, adding “I would say week to week is fair.”

NHL: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon skated yesterday. He had been out for a couple of games after taking a hit to the head.

“He seems to be progressing and feeling better,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Saturday.

Defenseman Cale Makar skated before practice. He’s been out for five games with an upper-body injury.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars forward Alexander Radulov is not expected to return for another week.

Matthew DeFranks: Stars forward Roope Hintz missed yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin is hopeful for tomorrow night. He’s missed their past four games with a lower-body injury,

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi didn’t practice. He’s missed the past 17 games with an upper-body injury.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers head coach David Quinn when asked for an update on Artemi Panarin: “Out of respect to him, I just think it’s the right thing to keep these conversations between Artemi and I.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba return to the lineup yesterday.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jared McCann missed the final minutes of the second period and was used sparingly during the third period.

“Jared is being evaluated for an upper-body injury,” head coach Mike Sullivan said postgame on Sunday. “He’s playing really well for us. He’s got good offensive instincts. It’s discouraging to see him go down with an injury. Hopefully, it won’t be too long, and we get some positive news.”

The Penguins are off today so an update likely won’t come until Tuesday.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning coach said that he didn’t have an update on defenseman Erik Cernak and his upper-body injury. Cernak was injured from a hit to the head by Connor Murphy.