NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Avs, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Canadiens, Devils, Islanders, Penguins and Lightning

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins forward Curtis Lazar is listed as week-to-week according to coach Bruce Cassidy. At this point, he’s avoiding surgery.

Puck Pedia: The Colorado Avalanche have put Pavel Francouz and Stefan Matteau on the LTIR at $2.75 million. The Avs were $6,500 under the salary cap ceiling and can now exceed the salary cap by $2.74 million.

They recalled Mikhail Maltsev and Martin Kaut and reassigned Dylan Sikura. After those moves, the combined salary pool and performance bonuses total $1.413 million and leave approximately a $1.32 million cap hit.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Forward Max Domi will be out for two to four weeks with a fractured rib and has been placed on the IR.

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers activated William Lagesson off the IR.

Puck Pedia: The Florida Panthers have activated defenseman Kevin Connauton from the IR. The Panthers now have just over $1 million in projected salary cap space.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that forward Jake Evans injury is not a concussion.

Renaud Lavoie: Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman feels that he’s ready to go tonight.

Eric Engels: Canadiens coach Ducharme said that Hoffman is very close. If he feels good enough after their morning skate, he could play.

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that defenseman Damon Severson is ready to play tonight and defenseman Ty Smith is still probably a few days away.

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders will likely activate forward Matt Martin off the IR today.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson said that he’s feeling better not he’s not sure if he’ll play tonight against the Dallas Stars. He is trying to be patient with his nagging injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Sidney Crosby won’t play tonight against the Stars.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Sullivan on forward Evgeni Malkin, who skated yesterday for the first time.

“Any time a player goes back on the ice, I think it’s significant. He was in a tracksuit out there. It’s his first step. He’s been working extremely hard off the ice going through the rehab process.”

Erik Erlendsson: Have heard that the initial talk for Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov isn’t good. He might require surgery. It’s expected that he’ll miss some time.

Erik Erlendsson: Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that Kucherov’s injury is not a day-to-day thing. Cooper said Kucherov will miss some time and wouldn’t expand on the injury.

Oh, no! Cooper said Nikita Kucherov will be out for a while. Kucherov already missed last regular season. Obviously this is a huge, huge loss for the Lightning. Sad to hear this news. Kucherov has been a TOP5 winger in the NHL since ~2016. pic.twitter.com/ndR0vM7ktW — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) October 18, 2021

Steve Carp: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that Mark Stone was seeing another doctor and there wasn’t an update yet.