NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Avs, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Canadiens, Preds, Devils Flyers, Penguins and Lightning

Adam Kimelman: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on their goaltending: “We have 5 games this week & we don’t know how it’s gonna play out with Halak. Tuukka is on the ice but we don’t know when he’s going to be ready. So Swayman is going to get starts anyway, might get more than 1.”

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar is that defenseman Bowen Byram is skated yesterday and maybe an option for tonight. Byram has missed the past six games while in concussion protocol.

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blues Jackets have played forward Riley Nash on the IR. Nash will be out four-to-six weeks with a knee injury.

Brian Hedger: Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella indicates that Boone Jenner‘s injury could be significant. Patrik Laine‘s shot hit around the hand and he went straight off.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that Bobby Ryan, Sam Gagner and Jonathan Bernier missed last night’s game but all could be available for Thursday.

Elliotte Friedman: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price was hurt in last night’s game but didn’t come out. He’s remained in Montreal as the team travels to Toronto. Goaltender Cayden Primeau joins the Canadiens.

Nashville Predators: Head coach John Hynes said that forward Viktor Arvidsson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He missed last night’s game but has made significant progress.

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier was being evaluated by doctors yesterday. He’s been skating for the past week and getting close to being able to practice again.

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg is still a couple of days away from being ready to return according to the coach Alain Vigneault.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Forward Teddy Blueger remains out.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Curtis McElhinney tweaked something on Saturday but is okay and back on the ice.

Defenseman Erik Cernak joined the team towards the end of their morning skate.