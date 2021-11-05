NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Avs, Panthers, Kings, Canadiens, Devils, Senators, and Capitals

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward Nick Foligno could rejoin practice today. He’d be in a no-contact jersey. Foligno won’t travel with the team to Toronto.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on injured Mikko Rantanen, Andre Burakovsky and Devon Toews: “all got through practice OK as of now. If they’re good in the morning, they should be playing with us in Columbus.” The Avs play the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Peter Baugh: Avalanche forward Martin Kaut suffered a shoulder injury Wednesday night and is week-to-week according to coach Bednar.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. It doesn’t sound like it’s serious and he’ll be re-evaluated today.

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings moved defenseman Drew Doughty from the IR to the LTIR.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin was on the ice yesterday morning for the team’s skate.

John Lu: Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that Douin has a bruise on his head from being hit by the puck. The team is being cautious to make sure no concussion symptoms come up.

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that defenseman Dougie Hamilton isn’t expected to play tonight. He’s day-to-day with a “common” injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Ken Warren: Senators coach DJ Smith said that Nikita Zaitsev isn’t 100 percent and missed last night’s game.

Washington Capitals: Forward Nic Dowd was activated from the IR.

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals Anthony Mantha didn’t return for the third period. He is being evaluated for an undisclosed injury.