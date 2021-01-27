NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Avs, Stars, Rangers, Blues, Maple Leafs and Capitals

Shawn Hutcheon: Boston Bruins defenseman John Moore (lower-body) skated on his own yesterday and is expected to join practice today.

Evan Rawal: The Colorado Avalanche don’t seem to expect to have goaltender Pavel Francouz back anytime soon.

Evan Rawal: Avs forward Matt Calvert is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz missed last night’s game.

Mike Heika: Stars forward Jamie Benn also missed last night’s game.

Vincent Mercogliano of Lohud: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil will be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

“It’s really disappointing,” coach David Quinn said. “I feel for Fil, big time. As everybody has talked about, he certainly was getting off to a really good start. We all were watching the player that we know he’s capable of being kind of evolve. It’s really a tough blow for him personally, and a blow for our team. You lose a centerman of that caliber — those guys aren’t easy to find.”

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (upper-body) is traveling with the team on their road trip.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell will be out for weeks with a leg injury according to head coach Sheldon Keefe. They will go with Michael Hutchinson as their backup.

Kristen Shilton: Keefe on using Hutchinson as their backup: “Only one player on our roster was winning games in the second round of the playoffs last year, so I think he’s coming in here with a different level of confidence.”

Luke Fox: Goaltender Joseph Woll will join the Maple Leafs taxi squad.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.