NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Canadiens, Blues, Maple Leafs and Golden Knights

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk looks to be returning tonight from his upper-body injury.

Defenseman Kevan Miller and goaltender Jaroslav Halak are traveling with the team on their five-game road trip.

Brandon Cain: Chicago Blackhawks Wyatt Kalynuk left last night’s game with a left hip injury.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri missed last night’s game.

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that Carey Price didn’t re-aggravate his previous injury. Price was injured after there was contact from Alex Chiasson on the overturned goal.

Eric Engels: Ducharme said that Price has an upper-body injury.

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that Vince Dunn is day-to-day after taking a shot off the foot. He didn’t practice yesterday.

Jim Thomas: Blues coach Berube said that forward Mackenzie MacEachern is getting close to returning. He’s been on the IR since March 14th.

Michael Augello: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev left practice yesterday and is questionable for tonight.

Elliotte Friedman: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Zach Hyman has a sprained MCL and will be out for at least two weeks.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith missed last night’s game.