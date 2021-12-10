NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Blackhawks, Wild, Canadiens, Predators, Maple Leafs, Capitals and More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said that both forward Nick Schmaltz and Jay Beagle will return to the lineup on Friday.

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Lance Lysowski: The Buffalo Sabres have placed forward Casey Mittelstadt on the IR.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defensemen Connor Murphy and Jake McCabe returned the lineup.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov and Anthony Duclair will be re-evaluated after practice today and coach Andrew Brunette is hopeful they’ll be able to play tonight.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon returned to the lineup last night after missing the previous eight games with a lower-body injury.

Coach Dean Evason said that defenseman Matt Dumba missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Montreal Canadiens: Coach Dominique Ducharme said that forward Joel Armia and defenseman Jeff Petry skated yesterday and are the closest to returning but they don’t have a timeline on their return.

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Benning and Mattias Ekholm returned to the lineup last night.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that forwards Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas are “days away” from returning.

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn on his rib issue: “I feel good now. For a while there, five or six games _ you come back, you try and help the team, maybe it’s a little bit too early. But now I feel 100 percent.”

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe didn’t have a timeline on when defenseman Travis Dermott would be ready to return. Dermott has skated the past two days. Keefe adds: “He’s probably the closest of anyone (to returning) if that helps.”

Jonas Siegel: Leafs coach Keefe said they want to make sure that goaltender Petr Mrazek gets a full practice work before he returns. The Leafs haven’t been practicing much lately. They will likely have a full practice today.

Brandon Batchelor: The Vancouver Canucks are hopeful that defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is just day-to-day.

Canucks PR: The Canucks put defenseman Travis Hamonic on the IR.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights Pete DeBoer on defenseman Alec Martinez: “I met with him this morning. He isn’t going backwards, but it’s slow progress.”

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights coach DeBoer said that forward Nolan Patrick has been progressing in the right direction. DeBoer wouldn’t give a timeline for Patrick but said he’s ahead of Martinez.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov left practice early with a lower-body injury.