NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Canadiens, Blues, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights and Capitals

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that Jeremy Lauzon is trending in the right direction but they aren’t sure if he’ll be ready for Game 1.

Joe Haggerty: Lauzon practiced yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens forwards Artturi Lehkonen (upper-body) and Jake Evans (undisclosed) didn’t travel with the team to Toronto.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong said that Colton Parayko will continue to rehab his injury. It bothered him all season. Armstrong is hopeful that surgery won’t be needed.

Lou Korac: Blues coach Craig Berube on defenseman Vince Dunn and his upper-body injury/concussion: “He never felt comfortable to play. We never want to put a player in a bad situation. He wasn’t ready and he told us he wasn’t ready, so that’s why he didn’t play.”

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward John Tavares was at the Maple Leafs training facility yesterday. The Leafs weren’t practicing but some were getting treatment. Tavares was getting re-acclimated with the team.

Elliotte Friedman: “Potential next steps for Tavares: light exercise, increasing intensity of workouts one day at a time — if he’s ready for that. May include light skating in coming days. As it is a concussion, will be handled with tremendous care by TOR medical staff and Tavares’ own people.”

Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs coach Keefe said that forward Nick Foligno is still day-to-day.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer on forward Max Pacioretty: “Max is skating (on his own). I’m just going to leave it at that.”

Justin Emerson: Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves was not in last night’s lineup.

Samatha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson injured his knee towards the end of the season. He’s not sure if he’ll require surgery or not.

Samantha Pell: Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin said that he had an injured leg at the end of the regular season and a back issue during the playoffs.

On his back injury: “I didn’t take any medicines, I don’t take any shots. I feel pretty confident and it was not bothering me at all.”