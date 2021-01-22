NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Flames, Kings, Canadiens, Senators, Penguins and Maple Leafs

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was dealing with an upper-body injury, and was slowed even more last night after a collision in the second period. He finished the third period but wasn’t able to get on the ice for OT.

“He was playing through some discomfort,” Cassidy said of Matt Grzelcyk following the Bruins’ first win on home ice. “He wasn’t gonna be able to cover the ice he needed to. He’s had a couple of tough nights now. … Hopefully, there’s no long-term damage there. Doesn’t sound like it.”

Wes Gilbertson: Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube missed practice with a lower-body injury but they are hopeful he’ll be ready for Sunday’s game against the Maple Leafs.

Puck Pedia: The Los Angeles Kings have put Matt Luff on the IR retroactive to January 16th.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron left last night’s game early.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that forward Tim Stutzle skated yesterday morning and is expected to practice today. Smith doesn’t think that Stutzle will be out much longer.

Josh Yohe: Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said that defenseman Marcus Pettersson is out “week-to-week” and defenseman Juuso Riikola will be out “longer term.”

Josh Getzoff: Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel missed practice for the birth of his first child but he’s expected to be available for tonight’s game.

Kristen Shilton: The Toronto Maple Leafs have put forward Nick Robertson on the LTIR.

Luke Fox: Sheldon Keefe didn’t have much of an update on injured Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton‘s injury but said “It’s not a day-to-day thing.”

Pierre LeBrun: Thornton was having an MRI yesterday afternoon.

Chris Johnston: Maple Leafs Auston Matthews will miss tonight’s game with a minor injury. It’s believed to be short-term and they are being cautious.