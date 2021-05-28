NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Hurricanes, Avs, Predators, Wild, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward Jeremy Lauzon practiced yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Luke DeCock: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin was in the lineup last night.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that defenseman Bowen Byram is able to return to the lineup but that will depend on how things go with their current defensemen.

“I can see it. It just depends how our group plays. I like the way our group played in the first round.”

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson missed last night’s game. He’s still day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason said that forward Joel Eriksson Ek will be good to go on Friday.

TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares was back on the ice yesterday. It was a week ago that he was stretchered off the ice.

“Certainly his being here in person is a nice lift for the guys,” said coach Sheldon Keefe. “There’s no real update, other than he’s obviously progressing very well. He felt really good coming off . Progress has been very good on both . Having him back in starting yesterday with a little bit of a workout and treatment was big and then today, having him in the group, in the meeting, it’s a really great sign.”

Leafs Nick Foligno was also on the ice with Tavares, He’s been out with a lower-body injury and is progressing.

John Tavares is back on the ice at Scotiabank Arena. pic.twitter.com/yB2Lauyn82 — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 27, 2021

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek will be game-time decisions for Game 7.