NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Hurricanes, Kings, Canadiens, Penguins, Blues, Golden Knights and More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Jack McBain and defenseman J.J. Moser were in the lineup last night. Forward Jay Beagle is out with an illness.

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t really have any new updates on forward David Pastrnak and defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

Cassidy did say: “ I thought both would be a little farther along by this time.”

So, it doesn’t sound like they are long-term injuries, but are not healing as fast as they had hoped.

Joe Haggerty: Pastrnak and Lindholm skated before practice yesterday.

Joe Haggerty: Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk said that he’s feeling “a little better.” He is hopeful that he’ll be able to return on Thursday.

Corey Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi is “pretty close” to returning to the lineup and is a possibility for Thursday. If not Thursday, “He’s definitely within the next week, I would assume.”

Abby Labar: Hurricanes Kotkaniemi practiced in a regular jersey at practice yesterday for their full skate.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan missed last night’s with “lower-body aches and pains.”

David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said they are hopeful that forward Noel Acciari can join the team for full practices this week. Their next game is Friday.

Dennis Bernstein: The Los Angeles Kings have activated forward Dustin Brown off the IR.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill missed his 6th straight game last night.

Dane Mizutani: Wild forward Nicolas Deslauriers missed last night’s game and is considered day-to-day.

Michael Russo: Wild coach Dean Evason said that forward Jordan Greenway won’t travel with the team but Nic Deslaurier will.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is traveling with the team but won’t play in Columbus tonight. Forwards Nick Suzuki and Paul Byron didn’t practice yesterday but did travel with the team.

Montreal Canadiens: Goaltender Jake Allen’s season is over because of a groin injury.

Renaud Lavoie: Canadiens defenseman Justin Barron’s season is over because of an ankle injury.

Renaud Lavoie: Canadiens forward Josh Anderson left practice after just a few minutes.

Puck Pedia: The Canadiens have placed forward Jonathan Drouin on the LTIR. Their LTIR pool is now at just under $15 million.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brock McGinn returned to the lineup last night after being sidelined since March 11.

Josh Getzoff: Penguins defenseman Nathan Beaulieu is still on the LTIR with a lower-body injury, but has started skating this week.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins forward Bryan Rust didn’t come back out for the second period after only taking two shifts in the first period.

Pens Insider Scoop: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that Rust and Evan Rodrigues have a non-COVID illness: “It just seems like we’ve got some sort of a bug that’s going through our team. Guys are trying to play through it. These guys tried, but they couldn’t finish the game.”

St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Torey Krug returned to the lineup last night.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone was activated from the LTIR and William Carrier, Nolan Patrick and Laurent Brossoit were added to the LTIR.

Cap Friendly: Putting the three players on the LTIR gave the Golden Knights $9.93 million in usable cap space. The Golden Knights had needed $9.5 million to activate Mark Stone.

