NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Hurricanes, Stars, Oilers, Predators, Penguins, Leafs, Canucks and Capitals

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and forward Jake DeBrusk returned to practice and are expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday.

Forward Jack Studnicka practiced in a no-contact jersey. He’s been up out with an upper-body injury for the past four games.

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy left practice with a chipped tooth after a collision with Trent Frederic.

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on Vincent Trocheck‘s lower-body injury: “He thought he might be able to play, so I’m hoping it’s not too long.”

Michael Smith : The Hurricanes already had four players injured but none are on the LTIR, They are right up against the salary cap. They dressed 11 forwards and six defensemen last night as Trocheck wasn’t able to go.

: The Hurricanes already had four players injured but none are on the LTIR, They are right up against the salary cap. They dressed 11 forwards and six defensemen last night as Trocheck wasn’t able to go. Puck Pedia: “Teams are eligible to use emergency roster exception to call up player w/ <$1M Cap Hit & it doesn’t count against the cap if:

– No Cap Space to call-up player

– Played 1 game w/ < 18 Skaters*

* If player is out due to COVID protocol, can skip the requirement of playing 1 game short”

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz were given maintenance days on Monday.

Coach Rick Bowness said that Alexander Radulov is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will be out Tuesday night.

Mark Spector: The Edmonton Oilers have put forward Gaetan Haas on the IR and have activated forward Tyler Ennis.

Jason Gregor: Oilers forward Zack Kassian left last night’s game with an upper-body injury. There was no update on Kassian after the game.

Paul Skrbina: The Nashville Predators have put forward Ryan Johansen on the IR. Coach John Hynes said that he’ll be week-to-week.

Here was Ryan Johansen's last shift on 2/4 against Florida. Nothing stands out except for maybe Brett Connolly's stick he took to his "upper body" that led to a turnover. But he didn't leave the ice immediately, so it's hard to tell. #Preds pic.twitter.com/VxcWwKsipq — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) February 8, 2021

Alex Daugherty: Hynes also said that forward Luke Kunin should be able to return to the lineup this week.

Shelly Anderson of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson left practice early after colliding with a teammate. Coach Mike Sullivan didn’t have an update after practice as he was still being evaluated.

Forward Jared McCann didn’t practice. McCann left Saturday’s game with a lower-body. Zach Aston-Reese is close to returning to the lineup.

Puck Pedia: The Toronto Maple Leafs have put goaltender Jack Campbell on the IR retroactive to January 26th.

Cap Friendly: The Vancouver Canucks have put forward Tyler Motte on the IR. Defenseman Travis Hamonic was moved from the IR to the LTIR. The Canucks LTI salary pool increased by $1.25 million.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz practiced with the team for the first time since taking a puck to the face back on January 28th.

He wore a full face shield. He said that he is day-to-day. He lost some teeth and had a few small fractures.

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals T.J. Oshie remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He didn’t practice.

Samantha Pell: Capitals Evgeny Kuznetsov practiced with the team for the first time since being added to the NHL’s COVID Protocol list back on January 20th. He said that he is feeling better now and that his heart had checked out okay.

“I’m just happy I’m alive today, and be able to practice with the team is just a big step for me.”

Stephen Whyno: Kuznetsov added: “It’s definitely not fun and it’s not easy days. Now I understand people who have symptoms or not symptoms, whatever. It’s just tough days, you know? But I’m feeling good now, and my heart is good, everything good, so I can practice hard.”