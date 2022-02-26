NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Canadiens, Preds, Penguins, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights

Boston Bruins: Coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward Curtis Lazar is out today with a lower-body injury.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju missed last night’s game and is doubtful for Sunday’s game according to Don Granato.

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated goaltender Elvis Merzlikins from the IR.

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald has been out all season after it was found in training camp that he had myocarditis. Oilers GM Ken Holland.

“He’s in Edmonton right now, quarantining, after driving up from Nebraska. He’s had many, many tests and been seen by three different doctors and he’s been given a clean, bill of health.”

Holland doesn’t believe that Archibald has been vaccinated. If not vaccinated he’ll only be able to play games in Canada when he’s ready to return. In April the Oilers have 15 home games.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price continues his off-ice workouts. He is feeling better and progressing very well according to Chantal Machabee’s update.

Eric Engels: Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen has skated the past couple of days. Forward Paul Byron is feeling better and is day-to-day. Defenseman Joel Edmundson has been practicing and is progressing. Forward Mathieu Perreault is back to regular practices and is day-to-day.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Jonathan Drouin is skating and progressing but won’t travel with the team to Ottawa.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Joel Armia practiced in a no-contact jersey and is listed as day-to-day. He won’t be in the lineup today.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Josh Anderson took part in full practice yesterday and should be in the lineup today.

Nashville Predators: Forward Nick Cousins was placed on the IR with a lower-body injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that defenseman Mike Matheson is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said there is a bug going through the team and led to absences yesterday at practice.

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud returned to the lineup.