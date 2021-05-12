NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, and Capitals

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Jakub Zboril left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: It is believed that Jack Eichel‘s medical teams is exploring the idea of having ‘an artificial disc replacement in his neck.’ Eichel wants to have the surgery and the Sabres don’t really want him to have it. The surgery is relatively a new procedure and there isn’t a lot of evidence on how effective it is on elite-level athlete.

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman didn’t have an update on forward Jonathan Toews status for next year.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson is questionable for tonight’s game. He’s not seriously hurt.

John Lu: Canadiens goaltender Carey Price took part in his first full practice since April 19th. He’s been out with a concussion.

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will return tonight. He’s been out since March 19th with a knee injury.

“From our perspective, giving him those game reps and having him out there close to (the start of the) playoffs is a positive thing. He’s feeling good and I thought he was tremendous these last couple of days on the ice.”

Forwards Zach Hyman and Riley Nash won’t return tonight.

Forward Nick Foligno and defenseman Justin Holl will be a game-time decision tonight.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin returned to the lineup, playing 19 minutes and recorded four shots.