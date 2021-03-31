NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Hurricanes, Stars, Canadiens, Lightning, Canucks and Capitals

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins Sean Kuraly and Ondrej Kase were working with the teams’ skills coach before practice.

Joe McDonald: Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo had been cleared to return to the lineup last night.

WGR 550: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato on forward Dylan Cozens: “When he gets in this morning, we’ll evaluate his situation more. I believe by the end of the day, we’ll have a better picture. It’s not a season-ending injury, which is a good thing.”

Micheal Smith: Carolina Hurricanes forward Vincent Trocheck returned to the lineup.

Matthew DeFranks: “In a typical season, you’d say that Alexander Radulov could join the team on the road later in the trip. But COVID protocols make commercial travel tough, so might assume that Radulov is out for the next six games.”

Matthew DeFranks: “The Stars could send a private plane with Radulov, of course. They did that to retrieve Andrej Sekera from Carolina after a quarantine. The bottom line is that Radulov not being with the Stars right now does not bode well for his prognosis.’

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli was on the ice for the first time since March 19th when he suffered a lower-body injury. Toffoli should be ready to rejoin the lineup in the next few days.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh skated with the team yesterday. He’s been out since last week.

NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson‘s is eligible to come off the LTIR on Wednesday but he’s not ready. Canucks coach Travis Green said that Pettersson’s upper-body injury “was more serious than we thought originally.”

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller is ready to return. It took him longer to return from the lower-body injury as he had suffered a setback. Heading into last night’s game he has missed their previous seven games.

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals forward Richard Panik missed last night’s game.