NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Oilers, Panthers, Kings, Predators, Leafs, Capitals and More

Eric Russo of BostonBruins.com: Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on Trent Frederic.

“Freddy is getting close. Just a lack of practice. A live practice was good for him. He got some work in. The conditioning factor when you miss that long is still an issue. No practice is an issue. I would say he’d be targeting a little later in the week…I think he needs more reps.”

Frederic has missed the past five games with an upper-body injury.

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Charlie McAvoy left last night’s game. Coach Bruce Cassidy said that McAvoy got some stitches and “is good,” Cassidy added “let’s hope he wakes up feeling good and is ready to go Friday.”

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt was on the ice in a no-contact jersey.

Jourdon LaBarber: Sabres coach Don Granato said there is no set timetable for Mittelstadt’s return. He’ll be evaluated daily.

Helene St. James: The Detroit Red Wings have put defenseman Troy Stecher on the IR.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Joe Veleno left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers: Defenseman Duncan Keith missed last night’s game and is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette on injured forward Aleksander Barkov: “Barky’s week to week. He’s skating, but we’re kind of reassessing daily. … He’s still a week, two weeks, at least.”

David Dwork: Panthers defenseman Olli Juolevi was on the ice again yesterday. He’s progressing and remains on the IR.

John Hoven: Have been hearing the Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty could be questionable for Saturday’s game. If he can’t go, he should be ready for Tuesday.

NHL.com: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason said that defenseman Jared Spurgeon is out this weekend and is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

“We had him evaluated. It’s lower body and he won’t be in this weekend, and then we’ll see how he progresses.”

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg returned to the lineup.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes (shoulder) was on the ice for his second practice this week.

New York Islanders: Defenseman Noah Dobson is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that they don’t have a target date for forward Evgeni Malkin to start skating.

“We have a ballpark idea of when we think he’ll be available. I’m always reluctant to put a date out there, because if we don’t meet that date, everyone speculates.”

Seattle Kraken PR: Forward Mason Appleton has been activated off the IR.

Marisa Ingemi: Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol didn’t have an update on forward Calle Jarnkrok who didn’t finish last night’s game.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf didn’t finish last night’s game for precautionary reasons.

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty returned to the lineup.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Conor Sheary (upper-body) was on the ice before practice yesterday. Forward T.J. Oshie and his lower-body injury weren’t on the ice.

Samantha Pell: Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom was on the ice before their morning skate yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals forward T.J. Oshie has been put on the IR with an upper-body injury. He is eligible to play on Sunday.

Capitals PR: Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.