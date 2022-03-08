NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Red Wings, Oilers, Panthers, Canadiens and More

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that defenseman Matt Grzelcyk has been dealing with an upper-body injury.

Fluto Shinzawa: Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Jourdon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju (lower-body) took part in their optional skate yesterday.

Sabres coach Don Granato: “Every skate he’s been progressively better and there’s been no concern … I expect him at some point this week to be ready.”

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky blocked a shot last night. X-rays came back negative according to coach Jared Bednar.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Brendan Gaunce returned to the lineup last night, as did defenseman Jake Bean.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill wasn’t sure if Jakub Vrana would get clearance to return to the lineup before tonight’s game. (They cleared a roster spot by waiving DeKeyser, so a good chance he’ll be ready.)

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have placed defenseman Tyson Barrie on the IR.

Tony Brar: Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard missed last night’s game.

Bruce McCurdy of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith is out with a non-COVID illness.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that forward Ryan Lomberg has a “day-to-day thing.” He’s on the IR and they’ll know more when they get back home.

Brunette added: “Hopefully he’s ready soon. We’ll see how he makes out.”

LA Kings PR: Defenseman Mikey Anderson left last night’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury.

Minnesota Wild PR: The Minnesota Wild have activated forward Jordan Greenway from the IR.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray has been placed on the IR.

John Rodenburg: This is the seventh time in the past year and a half with the Senators that he’s been on the IR.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Kevin Connauton might skate today but won’t be in the lineup tonight.

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins activate goaltender Louis Domingue and assign him to the AHL.

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman was back on the ice practicing with the team.