NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Senators, Rangers, Flyers, Jets and Maple Leafs

Jimmy Murphy: Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward Ondrej Kase will miss tonight’s games with an upper-body injury. They aren’t sure how long he’ll be out for.

Cassidy said that defenseman Matt Grzelcyk “looks fine” and they expect him to be in the lineup tonight.

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak practiced with a no-contract jersey yesterday.

Logan Mullen of NESN: Cassidy said that Pastrnak was doing line rush drills and progressing well.

“He’s got a little bit (more time in the non-contact jersey) to go. So I would say best guess is he will be in with us through this week in a red, stay out of the heavy stuff. And then hopefully by next week he joins us and then see how close he is to game ready. So where that puts him exactly I don’t know, it’s probably a little early for that. But as I said before, he is ahead of schedule from the original mid-February date. How much remains to be seen.”

Brent Wallace: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that forward Tim Stutzle is doubtful for tonight and that his injury “really is minor.”

Rick Carpiniello: New York Rangers coach David Quinn said that Mika Zibanejad is dealing with both an “upper and lower” body injury.

Quinn adds that he does think that Zibanejad and Brendan Lemieux (lower-body) will be in the lineup on Friday.

Philadelphia Flyers: Flyers forward Morgan Frost has been put on the IR with a dislocated left shoulder and is out indefinitely.

Defenseman Philippe Myers is out week-to-week with a fractured rib.

Brent Wallace: Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice said that forward Patrik Laine is doubtful for tonight’s game against the Senators.

James Mirtle: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton is going to miss some time.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said they don’t know the full extent of the injury and that it requires some imaging and tests.