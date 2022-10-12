NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Canadiens, Devils, Rangers, Flyers and Maple Leafs

Jimmy Murphy: The Boston Bruins put defenseman Charlie McAvoy and forward Brad Marchand on the LTIR and recall forwards Nick Foligno, Jakub Luako and defenseman Mike Reilly.

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment had a maintenance day yesterday according to coach Pete DeBoer after jamming his wrist against the Wild. They think he’ll be fine for opening night.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: If Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto isn’t able to play tonight, the Oilers will likely go with an 11 forward, seven defenseman roster.

Daniel Nugent-Hopkins: Yamamoto was on the ice yesterday so that is a good sign.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson is doubtful for their home opener. He’s listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Paul Byron was placed on the LTIR.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier is feeling better but still needs to put in some gym time. He’s hoping for Thursday but is taking this day-to-day.

Ryan Novozinsky: Devils Hischier on the people who are saying that he is injury prone: “It’s a rough sport. (Injuries) happen. All the people who say that are welcome to try it out.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Gerald Gallant said the forward Vitali Kravtsov is day-to-day but added they won’t know the severity until sometime today.

Bill Meltzer: The Philadelphia Flyers have moved defenseman Ryan Ellis from the IR to the LTIR.

The Flyers recalled Wade Allison, Tanner Laczynski and Yegor Zamula after moving Ellis to the IR.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares said that he’s ready to go for opening night.