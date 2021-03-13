NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Kings, Wild, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Sharks, Lightning and Capitals

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins forwards Zach Senyshyn and Brad Marchand missed practice yesterday due to injuries. They are hopeful that Marchand is able to play this afternoon. Senyshyn will miss some time with an upper-body injury.

Fluto Shinzawa: Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask will miss the Bruins back-to-back with the Penguins next week.

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars forward Alexander Radulov will be a game-time decision today. Radulov practiced yesterday.

David Staple of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said that defenseman Oscar Klefbom is scheduled to have shoulder surgery between March 20th and 25th.

Jim Matheson said there is no update on whether the Oilers would need to protect him for the expansion draft given the major surgery.

Lisa Dillman: Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Iafallo missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno took a Jonas Brodin shot off his right foot in the first period. He left the arena in a walking boot and on crutches.

Chris Wescott: There was no update on inured New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier. Coach Lindy Ruff indicated that there might be an update on him over the next couple of days.

New York Islanders: Forward Anders Lee is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

New York Rangers: Forward Artemi Panarin will be a game-time decision today. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin is out.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks Tomas Hertl returned to the lineup last night. Rudolfs Balcers was not able to go.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said that forward Nikita Kucherov is “right on track” and has started skating. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of the playoffs.

Andrew Gillis of NBC Sports Washington: Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller is away from the team for a family matter and they are not sure when he’ll be back.