NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Stars, Panthers, Kings, Devils, Penguins, Jets and More

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak will miss tonight’s game. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm hasn’t been ruled out of tonight’s game.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Luke Fox: Dallas Stars defenseman Braden Holtby is rehabbing off ice and is yet to start skating.

Matthew DeFranks: Stars Jacob Peterson (lower-body), Denis Gurianov (sick) and Esa Lindell (upper-body) all missed last night’s game but were on the ice yesterday.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that defenseman Aaron Ekblad has recently started skating. There haven’t been any issues yet and his timeline remains in the playoffs. Brunette said he’s week-to-week.

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings forward Blake Lizotte practiced yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

LA Kings PR: The Kings have activated forward Brendan Lemieux and defenseman Matt Roy from the IR.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason said that forward Matt Boldy, and defensemen Matt Dumba and Jon Merrill are out tonight.

Both Boldy and Merrill are getting closer to returning.

Dumba is still with the team on their road trip and Evason added he is “more positive than we anticipated.”

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Nathan Bastian missed last night’s game but did skate yesterday.

Forward Jimmy Vesey missed last night’s game. His MRI results came in and they are hopeful that he’ll only miss a week or so.

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stuetzle missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

TSN 1200: Senators goaltender Matt Murray was on the ice and taking some shots. There is still no timetable on when he could return.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker and Brock McGinn are “getting closer” to returning to the lineup according to coach Mike Sullivan.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby, John Marino and Radim Zohorna missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Patrick Johnston: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes missed last night’s game with an illness.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler didn’t practice yesterday.