NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Stars, Senators, Predators, Rangers, Golden Knights and Capitals

Conor Ryan: The Boston Bruins put forward Nick Foligno on the IR. Jack Studnicka and Oskar Steen were recalled and John Moore was assigned to Providence of the AHL.

Boston Bruins: Foligno and Anton Blidh are unlikely to travel with the Bruins on their road trip.

Forward Craig Smith missed yesterday’s game.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson and Blake Comeau are still not ready to return from their upper-body injuries.

Defenseman John Klingberg is expected to return.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto will likely be out for the next week or two. Coach D.J. Smith on his injury: “A little better than we thought.”

Bruce Garrioch: Senators goaltender Matt Murray will be placed on the IR with a head/neck injury. Coach Smith said that Murray’s injury is more of his neck.

TSN 1200: Senators coach Smith said that forward Austin Watson is practicing with the main group and could travel with the team on their road trip. Watson said that he wants to play on their road trip.

Nashville Predators PR: Predators forward Eeli Tolvanen left last night’s game with an upper-body injury. There won’t be an update until Tuesday.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko practiced yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Jesse Granger: Patrick had missed the two previous days of practice.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.