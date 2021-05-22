NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Stars, Wild, Canadiens, Predators, Blues, Capitals and Jet

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Kevan Miller left last night’s game and was taken to the hospital for scans and further evaluation.

Orlov has been assessed a major penalty for this hit on Miller pic.twitter.com/vC2lFcjYUA — Bruins Diehards (@BruinsDiehards) May 21, 2021

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz had surgery on Wednesday to “address the avulsion injury of the left adductor tendon:s.” He is expected to be ready by the start of training camp. He originally suffered the injury during the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson will be out indefinitely with a broken left arm.

Johansson crashed into the post in the first period of Thursday night’s game.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme didn’t have an update on forward Jake Evans.

Elliotte Friedman: Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Brooks Bratten: Predators Calle Jarnkrok returned to the lineup last night after missing one game with a non-COVID illness.

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues defensemen Justin Faulk and Robert Bortuzzo missed last night’s game. Coach Craig Berube didn’t rule out either Faulk or Bortuzzo returning at some point during the series.

Jim Thomas: Blues defenseman Vince Dunn still isn’t ready to go.

J.J. Regan: Washington Capitals forwards T.J. Oshie and Lars Eller were in the lineup last night.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois returned to the lineup for Game 2.

Mike McIntyre: Jets coach Paul Maurice said that Nikolaj Ehlers wasn’t able to go last night but could be an option for Sunday.