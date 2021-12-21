NHL Injury Updates: Canes, Strs, Kings, Wild, Flyers, Penguins, Kraken and Lightning

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas is in concussion protocol after taking a hit from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi.

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero is in concussion protocol and is back home.

Owen Newkirk: Stars forward Joel Kiviranta (upper-body) skated yesterday and could have been an option for Thursday.

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings have played defenseman Alex Edler on the LTIR with a left-ankle fracture that he suffered on December 11th. Defenseman Sean Walker has also been placed on the LTIR.

Puck Pedia: The Kings got to within $4,000 of the salary cap ceiling before they placed Edler and Walker on the LTIR. They are now able to exceed the cap by $6,146,287.

Minnesota Wild PR: Forward Joel Eriksson Ek left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune: Eriksson Ek got tied up with Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa and crashed into the boards.

Coach Dean Evason said after the game that it “doesn’t look good.”

Eriksson Ek was spotted after the game with his arm in a sling.

“He gets grabbed, and they talked to us that he got just pushed,” Evason said. “It just doesn’t make any sense. It’s frustrating that a guy gets hurt on a play like that that obviously is an illegal play.”

Olivia Reiner: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher on defenseman Ryan Ellis: “It’s still week-to-week. Doing better. He’s been skating a little bit. So that’s progress. He’s feeling better. Clearly, he won’t play before the break. But once we come out of the break, we’re hopeful that he’ll be closer to playing.”

Adam Kimelman: Flyers forward Derick Brassard was possibly ready to return on Thursday. Wade Allison will be seeing an elbow specialist.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that there has been no change to the status of Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust and Brian Boyle. Sullivan added: “But the fact that they’re on the ice with the team is encouraging.”

Ryan S. Clark: Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev was still being evaluated yesterday. Believe that he has a lower-body injury.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point practiced yesterday in Vegas and didn’t have a no-contact jersey on.

Coach Jon Cooper said that the timeline for an after Christmas return is still the case. Nikita Kucherov will be a little after that.