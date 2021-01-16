NHL Injury Updates: COVID List, Sean Couturier, Mike Smith, Robert Bortuzzo and Sergei Bobrovsky

COVID list

Chris Johnston: Added to the NHL’s COVID protocol list yesterday were Jordan Staal (Hurricanes), Eric Comrie (Devils) and Anton Forsberg (Jets).

Coming off the COVID protocol list were Ben Hutton (Ducks), Karson Kuhlman (Bruins), Gaetan Haas (Oilers), James Neal (Oilers), Luca Sbisa (Predators) and Kasperi Kapanen (Penguins).

Chris Johnston: “Friendly reminder that players appearing on the NHL’s COVID Protocol list could be absent for a number of reasons: An unconfirmed positive COVID-19 test, a confirmed case of COVID-19, isolation while presenting symptoms, contact tracing or quarantine for travel reasons.”

Chris Johnston: Both Comrie and Forsberg were claimed off waivers and have traveled to their new teams.

Couturier to have MRI

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier will have an MRI on his shoulder today according to coach Alain Vigneault. They will have an update in a couple of days.

Jordan Hall: Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere remains in COVID protocol.

Smith to the LTIR

Chris Johnston: The Edmonton Oilers have put Mike Smith on the LTIR. He’ll be out at least 24 days or 10 games.

They have recalled Olivier Rodrigue from the Austrian League to join their taxi squad.

Cap Friendly: By putting Smith on the LTIR, it gives the Oilers an additional $1.5 million in salary pool relief and $500,000 in performance bonus pool space.

Bortuzzo leaves early

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Bobrovsky to miss opener

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will miss their season opener on Sunday, but could be ready for the game after.

“We’ll see about playing Tuesday (against Chicago). That could be a possibility, but he’s not playing Sunday,” coach Joel Quenneville said on the “NHL @TheRink” podcast Friday.

Chris Driedger is expected to get the start with Sam Montembeault backing him up.