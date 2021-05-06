NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Blue Jackets, Senators, Canadiens, Wild, Maple Leafs, and Capitals

Alex Kinkopf: Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He missed his second consecutive game last night.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Forward Zac Dalpe is out for the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury.

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators forward Evgenii Dadonov is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber has an injured left hand. He used a wrong-handed stick in practice on Monday to take some pressure off his injured hand. There have been some rumors that it would take him out of the lineup long-term but have been reminded that Weber will do everything possible so that he’s not out long-term.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala wasn’t in the lineup last night.

TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Zach Hyman and Riley Nash both were on the ice for practice yesterday in no-contact jerseys.

It was the first time that Hyman was on the ice after being kneed by Alex Edler on April 18th. He was expected to miss at least two weeks with a sprained MCL.

Nash injured his knee on April 4th, was acquired by the Maple Leafs on April 9th, has been skating since the 29th.

Forward Nick Foligno suffered an upper-body injury on Monday didn’t practice. He’s day-to-day and won’t be in the lineup on Thursday.

Defenseman Justin Holl practiced with a full face shield.

Chris Johnston: Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will start an AHL conditioning stint today and should get into half a game today.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson left last night’s game early with an upper-body injury.

Samantha Pell: Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz missed last night’s game,

Samantha Pell: Capitals forward Daniel Sprong missed last night’s games with non-COVID related illness.