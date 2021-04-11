NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Avs, Blue Jackets, Kings, Wild, Canadiens, Preds, Blues, and Lightning

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Christian Fischer left in the second period with a neck injury. It sounds like he’ll be okay.

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk left yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Jimmy Murphy: Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that defenseman Charlie McAvoy could return on Tuesday.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask could return on either Tuesday or Thursday.

Goaltender Jaroslav Halak remains in NHL COVID protocol.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that “it’s safe to assume that for sure” when asked if Erik Johnson and Pavel Francouz won’t be back for the regular season.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno missed last night’s game. He’s day-to-day with an upper-body injury. They aren’t holding him out as a precaution.

LA Kings: The Los Angeles Kings have activated defenseman Olli Maatta off the IR.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala was a late scratch due to an injury.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that next week they’ll know more on Brendan Gallagher‘s injury. It’s still not known if he’ll need surgery or not.

Adam Vingan: The Nashville Predators have activated defenseman Ryan Ellis off the IR.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas will be week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos missed last night’s game and is doubtful for Tuesday. They’ll have more updates on Stamkos when they return to Tampa next week.

Erik Erlendsson Lightning coach Jon Cooper added that they are being cautious with Stamkos.

Cap Friendly: The Lightning have put defenseman Jan Rutta on the LTIR.