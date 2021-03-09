NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Avs, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Kings, Senators, Penguins, Blues, Lightning and Maple Leafs

Alex Kinkopf: Arizona Coyotes coach said that goaltender Darcy Kuemper will be re-evaluated this morning for a lower-body injury.

Alex Kinkopf: Kuemper was injured with under 18 minutes left in the third.

Evan Marinofsky: Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron on the speculation about his health: “I’m feeling good, it’s obviously a shortened season with a lot of hockey…No issues.”

Fluto Shinzawa: Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask is a little banged up and he may not back up Jaroslav Halak who is expected to start.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that he doesn’t have a timeline for defenseman Cale Makar and Bowen Byram to return to the lineup. They are possibilities for later this week but Bednar adds “that can change daily.”

Adrian Dater: Avs forward Nathan MacKinnon was back on the ice again yesterday.

Adrian Dater: MacKinnon could be ready to return on Wednesday. Avs defenseman Conor Timmins missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

CBJ Coverage: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has been activated from the IR.

: Blue Jackets Merzlikins has been out twice this season – a concussion and a bruised shoulder. Merzlikins: “It shouldn’t happen. Well, the head I couldn’t control. A concussion. I can’t make stronger muscles in my head. I wish, but I can’t.”

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that forward Dylan Larkin (upper-body) and defenseman Troy Stecher (lower-body) are game-time decisions tonight.

John Hoven: Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick is likely day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Artem Anisimov is out day-to-day with a minor issue.

Mike DeFabo: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman has been put in the IR retroactive to March 4th.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that forward Oskar Sundqvist is day-to-day.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said they are hopeful that defenseman Erik Cernak and Jan Rutta are able to play tonight. Cernak is farther along than Rutta.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds has had his cast removed. Coach Sheldon Keefe on Simmonds: “my understanding is the bone is healed and it’s just a matter of him rehabbing, getting full function back and comfortable handling and shooting pucks.”

NHL.com: Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews‘ wrist injury is still affecting his shot according to head coach Sheldon Keefe. He is pointless in three games since returning from the two game layoff.