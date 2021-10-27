NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Blackhawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Devils, Rangers, Flyers, Sharks, Leafs and Canucks

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Conor Timmins will be out eight to 12 weeks with a lower-body injury. Goaltender Carter Hutton could be out for two to four weeks with a lower-body injury. There was no update on forward Ryan Dzingel and his upper-body injury.

Joe Hagerty: Boston Bruins forward Craig Smith won’t travel with the team on their road trip. Forward Curtis Lazar skated yesterday could travel with the team and possibly be in the lineup against the Panthers tonight.

Steve Conroy: Bruins Lazar said that he was close to having elbow surgery that would have almost ended his regular season.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defensemen Wyatt Kalynuk and Caleb Jones skated together before practice yesterday. Both are progressing well.

Kyle Fredrickson: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews practiced in a regular jersey at their morning skate yesterday. He hasn’t been cleared to play yet. He had offseason shoulder surgery.

Peter Baugh: Toews has been cleared for contact but is still a ways away.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dean Kukan fractured his wrist on Monday and will be out for about eight weeks.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said there was no new update on forward Jack Hughes (dislocated left shoulder) or Miles Wood (lower-body).

Corey Masisak: Ruff added that Hughes is feeling better every day.

Amanda Stein: Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was on the ice yesterday. He still rehabbing his heel.

New York Rangers: Forward Ryan Reaves is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Defensemen Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren, and forward Mika Zibanejad were given maintenance days.

Giana Han: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis won’t play tonight and is day-to-day. Coach Alain Vigneault on Ellis: “This is lingering a little longer than we originally thought and planned.”

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson on Nikolai Knyzhov’s surgery: “Nikolai had successful surgery on 10/22 to address a deficient core muscle issue. He was not able to correct this through conservative treatment. Unfortunately, we are unable to place a specific timeline on him.”

There are some suggesting it could be up to three months.

Joshua Kloke: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek took part in yesterday’s practice and said that he’s hopeful to be able to return soon.

Thomas Drance: The Vancouver Canucks have put forward Justin Dowling on the IR retroactive to October 23rd. He’ll be out for at least the next two games.