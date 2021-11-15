NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Canadiens, Devils, Rangers, Senators, Penguins, Canucks, and Capitals

Craig Morgan: It’s sounding like Arizona Coyotes forward Dmitrij Jaskin will be out for the remainder of the season.

Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki had a hearing for the knee on Jaskin.

NHL Player Safety: It was determined that Borowiecki was bracing for the hit and didn’t extend his knee.

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward Curtis Lazar had been playing through an injury was out yesterday.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price’s knee has been responding well. He will start skating in the next few days.

Montreal Canadiens: Coach Dominique Ducharme said that goaltender Jake Allen is day-to-day and is still being evaluated. Forward Mike Hoffman missed yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff confirmed that goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was pulled by a concussion spotter. He didn’t have an update on Blackwood.

New York Rangers: Coach Gerard Gallant said that goaltender Igor Shesterkin is “100 percent.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers coach Gallant said after the game that he didn’t have an update on forward Sammy Blais but said “it didn’t look good to me.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers coach Gallant on Filip Chytil yesterday: “Fil’s doing real good. He skated again today. He’s not playing today, but he skated for 45 minutes to an hour.” He’s eligible to be activated any time,

Murray Pam: The Ottawa Senators put forward Shane Pinto on the IR. Pinto had just returned to the lineup after missing nine games. He re-injured his shoulder.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on forward Sidney Crosby: “It’s his second game in five months, six months. So I think we have to understand where he’s at. He’s coming off a difficult 10 days that he just went through.”

Vancouver Canucks: Forward Tyler Motte returned to the lineup last night.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd was on the ice yesterday morning. He was put on the IR last week.