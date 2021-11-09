NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Canes, Blackhawks, Avs, Canadiens, Devils and Plenty More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Galchenyuk could practice today and possibly get back in the lineup next week.

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that he doesn’t think that forward Nick Foligno will be ready to return from his upper-body injury tonight against the Senators.

Cassidy adds: “I think the medical team is looking at Thursday.”

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that he didn’t have any injury updates on goaltender Antti Raanta, defenseman Brett Pesce and forward Nino Niederreiter.

Chicago Blackhawks: Forwards Brandon Hagel (shoulder) and MacKenzie Entwistle (ankle) didn’t practice.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Valeri Nichushkin and defenseman Cale Makar could both be options for Thursday.

Dan Rosen: Florida Panthers forwards Sam Bennett and Joe Thornton remain day-to-day.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin hasn’t skated since Friday.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton practiced yesterday. Hamilton had missed their past two games with a lower-body injury.

Amanda Stein of NewJerseyDevils.com: New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood had surgery on his right hip. No timetable on his return.

“During the Oct. 4 preseason game versus the Washington Capitals, Wood suffered an injury to his right hip. After exhausting all conservative measures, and in consultation with team medical providers and external specialists, Miles has elected to receive surgery.

“Today, Miles will have surgery performed by Dr. Bryan Kelly of the Hospital for Special Surgery and any further updates on his timeline will be provided as available.”

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that forward Tyler Ennis has a viral infection and has tested negative for COVID. He’ll be available for Tuesday’s game.

Marisa Ingemi: Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol said that Marcus Johansson is getting close and is day-to-day. Hakstol didn’t have an update on Ryan Donato. Colin Blackwell is getting closer.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian was on the ice practicing with the team yesterday.

He was injured on opening night and expected to miss between four and six weeks. Today will be four weeks since the injury.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was back on the ice yesterday. Forwards Mark Scheifele and Paul Stastny didn’t practice yesterday.

Mitchell Clinton: Jets coach Paul Maurice didn’t rule out either Scheifele or Stastny for tonight’s game. Forward Nikolai Ehlers left practice yesterday but could play tonight.