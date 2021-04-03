NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Flames, Canes, Avs, Wings, Isles, Sens, Pens, Blues and Jets

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta and forward Tyler Pitlick are progressing faster than they originally thought according to coach Rick Tocchet. Both players could join the team on their road trip.

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo left Thursday’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury. Carlo had just returned from a concussion.

Calgary Flames: Forward Mikael Backlund missed last night’s game and is day-to-day.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Teuvo Teravainen skated yesterday. They are still not sure when he’s able to return.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin is day-to-day. He will be evaluated today and could be available.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that Jonathan Bernier practiced yesterday but isn’t ready to return today. Forward Bobby Ryan and Sam Gagner also skated they Blashill isn’t sure of this status.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Michael Dal Colle skated yesterday but won’t be in the lineup today. Sounded like he may be out for a couple of games.

Murray Pam: Ottawa Senators forward Colin White is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Michael Haley is out for the season with a groin injury.

Jordan Hall; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg (shoulder injury) practice yesterday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger is practicing wearing a regular jersey. He’s been out the past nine games with an upper-body injury,

Matt Vensel: Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry practiced yesterday.

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post Dispatch: St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (back) is getting closer to returning but didn’t travel with the team for their weekend games. Parayko has been skating for a week.

“He will not make the trip,” coach Craig Berube said following Thursday’s practice at Enterprise Center. “I don’t know how long (before Parayko plays). But he’s not making the trip.”

Monday would be the earliest that Parayko could return.

Sara Orlesky: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nathan Beaulieu underwent surgery yesterday for a torn labrum.

Mike McIntyre: Nathan Beaulieu is out for the rest of the season. There is no chance that he returns for the playoffs.