NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Sabres, Blackhawks, Kings, Canadiens, Rangers, Lightning and Capitals Sens

Alex Kinkopf: Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He took a puck to the head during warmups on Monday.

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the lineup after missing the past 18 games with an oblique injury.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Will Borgen was given the night off for “maintenance.”

Lance Lysowski: Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is done for the season.

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski won’t be back this week as he went home for a “family matter.”

Goaltender Carter Hutton is also finished for the season.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark may be ready this week to play or be the back up.

John Dietz: Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach missed last night’s game with right hand scar irritation.

Chris Boden: Blackhawks Ryan Carpenter and Calvin de Haan are not traveling with the team but they haven’t been ruled out for the season yet.

LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens: Coach Dominique Ducharme said that goaltender Carey Price isn’t traveling to Ottawa but will join the team in Toronto.

New York Rangers: New York Rangers coach David Quinn said that Artemi Panarin, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren are done for the season.

Dan Rosen: Rangers forward Chris Kreider is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators Thomas Chabot and Josh Brown are likely finished for the season.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov were the first two players on the ice for yesterday’s practice and were wearing regular jerseys.

It was the first time for Stamkos being on the ice since April 8th when he suffered the lower-body injury.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin is unlikely to play tonight according to coach Peter Laviolette. He didn’t skate at their optional practice yesterday. They are being cautious with him.