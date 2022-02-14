NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Stars, Red Wings, Canadiens, Wild, Devils, Sens, Sharks and Canucks

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said that forward Barrett Hayton continues to progress and he could return as early as February 19th. He was on the ice practicing with the team on Saturday. Hayton had hand surgery and was expected to be out for five to eight weeks.

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy believes that forward Patrice Bergeron will be back in the lineup this week. He could be back on the ice today and not sure if Tuesday is too early to play.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars forward Radek Faksa (lower-body) and defensemen John Klingberg (upper-body) and Andrej Sekara (upper-body) were not able to return to the lineup yesterday.

Carley Johnston: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy should be available to return to the lineup tonight.

Eric Engels: The Montreal Canadiens have put defenseman Ben Chiarot on the IR. He’ll be out for at least a week and it’s not believed that the injury will be much longer than that. The Canadiens will be real cautious with him to make sure he’s 100 percent.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Calen Addison will be out for a bit with an upper-body injury.

New Jersey Devils: Forward Andreas Johnsson missed yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.

New Jersey Devils: Forward Janne Kuokkanen was put on the IR with a wrist injury.

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators pulled defenseman Thomas Chabot and forward Alex Formenton for precautionary reasons. Coach DJ Smith: “Let’s hope everyone’s alright.”

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that goaltender Adin Hill is questionable for tonight’s game as a backup.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks forward Jaycob Megna will be out four to six weeks after having surgery to repair a displaced fracture in his foot.

Sheng Peng: Sharks coach Boughner on defenseman Erik Karlsson who is supposed to be out until mid-March: “I think he’s going to be ahead of schedule at the end of the day.”

Jeff Paterson: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman is expected to miss another seven to 10 days according to coach Bruce Boudreau.

Jeff Paterson: Canucks coach Boudreau doesn’t expect forward Brandon Sutter to return this season.