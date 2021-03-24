NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Stars, Wild, Predators, Rangers, Senators, and Capitals

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson missed last night’s game. Goaltender Antti Raanta is out again.

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on injured Bruins.

Tuukka Rask is expected to practice today and could play later this week.

John Moore had surgery to repair an unspecified injury.

Brandon Carlo, Jeremy Lauzon, Zachary Senyshyn and Kevan Miller all skated.

Dallas Stars: The Stars have activated defenseman Mark Pysyk from the IR and placed forward Joel Kiviranta on the IR with a lower-body injury retroactive to March 21st.

Bruce LeVine: Stars Tyler Seguin has been skating on his own. They hope that in two weeks he’ll be able to join their taxi squad if all things continue to progress. They are still looking at a mid-April return if there are no setbacks.

Florida Panthers: Forward Aleksander Barkov missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury

Michael Russo: It’s possible that Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (lower-body) is able to go on Thursday. It’s not a guarantee that he’s ready.

Forward Marcus Foligno (lower-body) is a few weeks off.

Nashville Predators: The Predators have activated defenseman Roman Josi from the IR.

Brooks Bratten: Josi has missed the past seven games with an upper-body injury.

Larry Brooks: The New York Rangers have activated goaltender Igor Shesterkin from the IR.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson won’t play tonight and is doubtful for Thursday as his left arm is in a cast. He’ll have a further examination before determining when he could return.

On Monday he was in pain after blocking a shot with his left hand.

“He won’t play,” Smith said of Watson. “We’ll know the severity (Wednesday).”

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin was given a maintenance day yesterday and is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.