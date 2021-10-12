NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Canes, Stars, Oilers, Predators, Devils, Islanders, Flyers, Blues, Leafs, Canucks, Golden Knights and Capitals

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Galchenyuk (upper-body) and defenseman Kyle Capobianco (lower-body) are both out week-to-week and have been put on the IR.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes forward Vincent Trocheck is on the IR but might be ready for Thurday. The Hurricanes put defenseman Jake Gardiner on the LTIR.

Dallas Stars: Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa was put on the IR retroactive to September 27th. Goaltender Ben Bishop was placed on the LTIR.

Saad Yousuf: Stars Coach Rick Bowness said that forwards Jason Robertson and Blake Comeau are day-to-day with upper-body injuries and he wouldn’t say if they are available for their season opener.

Edmonton Oilers: Oilers goaltender Alex Stalock and defenseman Oscar Klefbom were put on the LTIR, and defenseman William Lagesson was put on the IR.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Oilers coach Dave Tippett said that forward Zack Kassian is skating and that he is day-to-day. If Kassian isn’t ready to go for their season opener, Tippett expects that Colton Sceviour will take his spot on a line with Warren Foegele and Derek Ryan.

Adam Vingan: The Nashville Predators have put Mathieu Olivier on the IR.

Amanda Stein: The New Jersey Devils defensemen Damon Severson and Ty Smith, as well as forward Miles Wood are on the IR. They are eligible to come off the IR on Friday.

Brian Compton: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that goaltender Semyon Varlamov is “progressing” and has started skating. Trotz added: “He’ll be joining our group fairly soon, I would think.”

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Samuel Morin will start the season on the IR.

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong said back at the Traverse City tournament that forward Oskar Sundqvist would be out until early November and also added quickly to not hold him to that.

Blues coach Craig Berube yesterday said that there is still no timetable for Sundqvist.

Elliotte Friedman: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews won’t play for the first week (three games) of their season due to his wrist.

Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev will be out for about eight weeks as he needs surgery on his thumb.

Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs coach Shelden Keefe said that Mikheyev’s thumb is broken.

Thomas Drance: The Vancouver Canucks have put forward Brock Boeser on the IR. The Canucks have put Micheal Ferland, Brady Keeper and Brandon Sutter on the LTIR.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that forward William Carrier is in concussion protocol. DeBoer said that Zach Whitecloud should be good for tonight but Nicolas Roy and Brett Howden will be out.

Elliotte Friedman: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin is listed as day-to-day.